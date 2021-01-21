Suhakam: Politicians, campaigners least compliant with Covid-19 SOPs during Sabah poll

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Politicians and supporters campaigning for their respective parties were the least observant of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place by the Ministry of Health for last year’s Sabah snap state election, Suhakam said today.

The finding was among several criticisms the National Human Rights Commission made from its observation of the state elections that many blamed for the third wave of infections hitting the country today.

Suhakam noted the Ministry of Health had put in place physical distancing protocols but compliance was still lax, mostly limited to Election Commission staff administering the poll and members of the public.

“Suhakam found that on polling day, Covid-19 SOPs were practiced by EC workers and voters. Camps were provided for those with symptoms to vote while MoH staff were present to assist,” commissioner Jerald Joseph said during a press conference via Zoom.

“Unfortunately, Suhakam found politicians and party supporters were especially prone to flouting Covid-19 SOPs,” he added.

MORE TO COME