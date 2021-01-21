Pakatan nominates ex-ministers Loke, Saifuddin and Dzulkefly to sit on bipartisan Emergency committee to advise Agong

The shadow of a campaign worker is seen against a Pakatan Harapan flag at Pasir Panjang in Port Dickson October 11, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has today announced its nominated candidates for members of the special bipartisan Emergency committee, to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on matters relating to the Emergency Proclamation.

In a statement today, the Opposition pact named three former ministers; Anthony Loke, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution and Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Loke was formerly transport minister, Saifuddin was domestic trade and consumer affairs minister, and Dzulkefly was health minister during PH’s short-lived term as the federal government.

“Today, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Secretary-General of Pakatan Harapan, sent a letter to Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) to inform that the Opposition will give three names to the independent committee to make recommendations to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, if the Emergency declaration can be terminated sooner or later.

The statement, undersigned by Saifuddin, Loke and Dr Hatta Ramli from Parti Amanah Negara, however stressed that the nomination of its three candidates, does not change PH’s stand that the Emergency Proclamation is unacceptable.

“The participation of Opposition representatives in this independent committee does not change our stance that the reasons given by the prime minister regarding the need for an Emergency are unacceptable. We as well as the majority of Members of Parliament are also steadfast in our view that this Emergency must end and Parliament needs to convene immediately,” the trio said.

Opposition and Umno lawmakers, who formerly supported Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government, have been pushing for an emergency parliament sitting as they protested against its suspension, after the state of Emergency was declared.

Last week, the Agong had assented to an Emergency Proclamation under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution which states that the Agong can call it if he is “satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security, or the economic life, or public order in the Federation or any part thereof is threatened”.

He said an Emergency committee will be formed consisting of government and Opposition MPs and relevant health experts to determine if the Emergency will be ended earlier than the initial end date of August 1.

No timeline has been given so far for the formation of the committee. Muhyiddin has also yet to outline what its full terms of references are. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said three members of the Opposition will sit in the panel.