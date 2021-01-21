Najib chides Kedah MB for cancelling Thaipusam holiday, urges tradition to be kept

In a Facebook post, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that Malaysia has declared Thaipusam a holiday in certain states for many years, and there is no need for Kedah’s decision as families could still celebrate together at home. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today slammed PAS Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for his decision for the state to not observe Thaipusam as a pubic holiday this year, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as justification.

In a Facebook post, the convicted former prime minister said that Malaysia has declared Thaipusam a holiday in certain states for many years, and there is no need for Kedah’s decision as families could still celebrate together at home.

“Even though this year’s celebrations are affected by the MCO, there is no need to cancel the public holiday because Hindu families can still celebrate it at home.

“Let us maintain this tradition. We are 1Malaysia,” he said in his post.

Yesterday, Sanusi announced that there will be no public holiday for Thaipusam in Kedah, due to the movement control order (MCO).

Sanusi reiterated the Covid-19 regulations barring large public gatherings, including in temples where only one-third of the congregation will be allowed entry for worship.

He added that the same will apply for Chinese New Year celebrations coming next month.

MIC deputy president M. Saravanan later accused the PAS leader of being biased and ignorant toward Hindus, saying that his decision is completely unacceptable as it is a religious celebration.