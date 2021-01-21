MCO: TAR UC KL main campus, five branches closed until Feb 4

Police man a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) campuses in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah will be temporarily closed until February 4 following the extended movement control order (MCO) imposed on various states.

TAR UC, in a statement today, said online teaching and learning activities, however, would continue as planned

“TAR UC students are advised to adhere to the health advisory on Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place.

“The management of TAR UC will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of the community in TAR UC,” it said.

Further updates will be announced on its website, Facebook and Instagram from time to time, it said. — Bernama