KK police destroy seized online gambling equipment, fake DVDs, VCDs worth over RM500,000

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 21 — Kota Kinabalu police have disposed seized online gambling equipment, counterfeit video compact discs (VCDs) and digital video discs (DVDs) worth RM571,140 using the e-waste disposal system.

Its district police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said the disposal of online gambling equipment involved resolved cases from 2011 until 2018.

“Throughout that period, 105 individuals were arrested with 32 investigation papers opened and the accused charged in court under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1853,” he said at a media conference, here, today.

Habibi said the total of 5,333 items seized included computer equipment such as monitors, CPUs, laptops and keyboards.

Meanwhile, 18,228 pieces of counterfeit VCDs and DVDs worth RM91,140 were also disposed of according to the set standard operating procedure.

Habibin said the items would be handled by Lagenda Bumimas Sdn Bhd for recycling purpose. — Bernama