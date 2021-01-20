Environment minister confirm group’s claim that Segari Melintang Forest Reserve’s destruction is due to quarrying

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a press conference at its ministry in Putrajaya September 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Jan 20 — Environmental destruction at the Segari Melintang Forest Reserve, Manjung is believed to be due to a quarry project at the site.

Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said this was based on the initial investigation conducted by the Perak Department of Environment (DOE) at the forest reserve last Monday and yesterday.

“The investigation also found six violations of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval conditions involving earthworks carried out without following the Land-Disturbing Pollution Prevention and Mitigation Measures (LD-P2M2),” he said in his posting on his official Twitter account today.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Perak DOE was finalising the investigation paper and calling the relevant parties for further action.

It said the department had also fixed a cordon tape at the site and issued a directive and notice for remedial measures to be taken.

On January 17, Persatuan Aktivis Sahabat Alam (Kuasa) which took media practitioners to view the site, claimed that the Tanjung Batu Teluk Sera Waterfall in Segari, Pantai Remis, located in the forest reserve and a tourist attraction, was now almost 90 per cent destroyed due to the quarrying activity in the area since last year.

Consequently, the state government ordered that any activities, including quarrying at the waterfall area to cease temporarily while waiting for the result of the investigation into the claim made. — Bernama