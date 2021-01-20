Domestic Trade Ministry: 1kg polybag cooking oil limited to three units per customer

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry said retailers are allowed to impose a limit on the purchase of cooking oil in 1kg polybag to three units per transaction for each customer effective January 19. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Retailers are allowed to impose a limit on the purchase of cooking oil in 1 kilogramme polybag to three units per transaction for each customer effective January 19.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement director, Azman Adam said the authorisation was to ensure more customers obtain the cooking oil which is subsidised by the government.

Cooking oil in 1kg polybag is a controlled item which is subsidised under the Cooking Oil Stabilisation Scheme (COSS).

“The authorisation is applicable to only 1kg polybag pack and should be sold at RM2.50 per kg,” said Azman in a statement today.

Azman said the government is committed to ensure a stable supply of 1 kg polybag subsidised cooking oil to ensure the people obtain cooking oil for household use at the stipulated price of RM2.50 per kg especially during the challenging situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said KPDNHEP is always monitoring the trading and distribution of the item in the country so that wholesale and retailing distribution is not affected, thus giving confidence to the people that the supply of the essential item is adequate in the market.

“The directive is also to ensure traders do not take advantage to manipulate the price and supply of the cooking oil during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama