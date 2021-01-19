Teenager drowns after saving three children in creek in Kota Baru

Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Kota Baru police carry the body of Wan Muhammad Azamudin Wan Azlan, 16, who drowned in Sungai Perupok in Kampung Tikat, January, 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 19 — The good intentions of a 16-year-old turned into tragedy as he drowned after saving three children in a 3m-deep creek in front of his house in Kampung Perupok Tikat here today.

It is understood that in the incident at about 5.20pm, the victim, Wan Muhammad Azamudin Wan Aznan, was in front of his house when he saw three children aged between 10 and 14 years old drowning in the creek.

The victim managed to bring all the children to safety, however, he later drowned himself, believed to be due to fatigue.

Kota Baru Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Zaidi Yahya said the department received a call about the incident at 5.23pm.

“After the search operation was carried out, the victim was found at the bottom of the river at 6.38pm,” he said, adding that the body was then handed over to the police to be sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here for a post-mortem. — Bernama