Kelantan implements home surveillance order as Covid-19 quarantine centres near full capacity, says state exco

KOTA BARU, 19 Jan — Kelantan has begun to implement the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients since last week, so as to reduce congestion at the hospitals and quarantine centres in the state.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Dewan Jubli Perak and Nursing College in Kota Bharu, as well as Dewan Sivik in Gua Musang, have almost reached their maximum capacity.

“However, the condition of the patients and their houses will be assessed, whereby senior citizens and children will be treated at the PKRC.

“Patients (under HSO) will be monitored closely and they will be contacted by health personnel every day,” he told reporters after the Covid-19 technical meeting here, today.

Izani said the state government was also ready to open additional PKRC in several districts.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Kelantan to date is 1,032, which among others, are caused by travellers who returned to the state during the recent Christmas holiday, and neglect of the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the pandemic. — Bernama