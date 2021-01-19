Dr Noor Hisham: Stay away from hospitals unless you absolutely need to be there

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has warned the public to keep clear of hospitals to protect themselves from being infected by Covid-19 virus.

His advice comes after claims emerged of people getting infected with the coronavirus after visiting hospitals for other medical reasons.

During a press conference today, Dr Noor Hisham said that the risk of getting infected at a hospital is high as the virus can spread from medical personnel to patients and visitors, and vice versa.

“This is why the Health Ministry does not encourage hospital visitors because the risk of being infected is very high,” he said.

“We see now that non-Covid-19 designated hospitals are also accepting Covid-19 patients for treatment. So we are advising everyone to stay away from hospitals and discourage hospital visits.”

He added that the Health Ministry is also looking at more effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus among hospital personnel and patients.

Malaysia recorded 3,631 Covid-19 cases today, as well as 14 deaths.