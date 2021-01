A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Malaysia added another 3,306 Covid-19 cases today, making it four days in a row where new infections have exceeded the 3,000-cases mark.

This also means the total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 161,740.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the highest number of cases were reported in Selangor, Sabah, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

There were also another four deaths today, bringing the country’s death toll from the coronavirus to 605.

MORE TO COME