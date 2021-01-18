Sarawak records two deaths, 100 new Covid-19 positive cases

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Sibu district registered 37 positive cases, of which 28 are from Pasai Siong cluster, while Beluru district recorded 27 cases, all involving the Pasai Siong cluster. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, Jan 18 — Sarawak recorded two deaths and 100 new Covid-19 cases today, prompting state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah to appeal to the public not to take the standard operating procedures (SOPs) lightly.

The first death involved a 42-year old local man, who was confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19, from Miri, while the second death involved a 55-year old local man from Kanowit and a close contact to a positive case.

“The man had diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problem. He died at the Sibu hospital about 1.41am today,” Uggah told reporters in his media briefing.

The two deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Sarawak to 21.

Uggah said Sibu district registered 37 positive cases, of which 28 are from Pasai Siong cluster, while Beluru district recorded 27 cases, all involving the Pasai Siong cluster.

He said following the 27 new cases, Beluru has been categorised as a red zone from orange for Covid-19.

He said Miri district registered seven new cases, Betong district (7), Kuching district (6), Bintulu district (4) and Selangau district (4).

Uggah said the Pasai Siong cluster has resulted in 664 positive cases, including 65 new cases registered today.

He added that a total of 1,900 individuals, who are residing in Pasai Siong have been screened for Covid-19 over the last two weeks.

He added 1,136 tested negative while the outcome of tests on 100 others is still pending.

He said the cumulative positive cases in Sarawak to-date is 2,211.

In an emotional appeal to the public to strictly comply with the SOPs, Uggah said from November 25, 2020, to January 7, 2021 — over a period of 43 days, the state had succeeded in maintaining the green status in most of the 40 districts.

“Sarawak used to be a role model in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, but within a space of 10 days, starting from January 8 until today, the number of positive cases has increased drastically,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said.

He said people became overconfident and forgot about the SOPs during the Christmas celebration and ushering New Year.

“Therefore, I urge the public to comply with the SOPs issued under the movement control order (MCO) and conditional movement control order (CMCO).”