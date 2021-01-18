Datuk in PJ hotpot restaurant assault apologises to victims via video

Social media users expressed their shock and anger at the incident, which occurred in Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday (January 12) which saw both men slap the younger man as well as his companion shortly before leaving the restaurant. — Screengrab via Facebook/Shinseki Mo

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A Datuk who was caught on camera assaulting a couple at a hotpot restaurant last week has since issued an apology for his actions in a video now circulating on social media.

The man who only identified himself as one Datuk Tan, also apologised for his friend Ang Lee in the two minute-twenty second video.

“I greatly regret my actions which were out of control, as me and my friend were both drunk at the time,” he said.

Tan also pleaded for online vigilantes to leave his family and friends alone, adding that the burden of responsibility fell solely upon them both.

In explaining the sequence of events that day, the Datuk said he was angered and humiliated when he and his friends were asked to lower their voices at the restaurant by a younger person.

“The situation was worsened when my friend believed I was struck by the young man. He struck the young man, after which I also slapped the young woman.

“As such I want to apologise to both the young man and his girlfriend for our actions,” Tan said.

Social media users expressed their shock and anger at the incident, which occurred in Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday (January 12) which saw both men slap the younger man as well as his companion shortly before leaving the restaurant.

Tan and Ang Lee went to the Mutiara Damansara police station on Thursday (January 14) afternoon to surrender themselves. They were placed in remand until Saturday, and posted bail yesterday.

The victim who was assaulted by the Datuk and his accomplice turned out to be the son of a prominent figure in the construction industry and also a Datuk.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the victim’s father is Perak Chinese Assembly Hall’s deputy president Datuk Kwan Foh Kwai.