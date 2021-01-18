Citing ‘communism, socialism’, Annuar warns Umno against allying with DAP for sake of Chinese support

Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) acknowledged once again the allegations that Umno, under the stewardship of president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is being accused of colluding with DAP. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Umno must not lean towards DAP for the sake of garnering support from the ethnic Chinese community, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was reported saying.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, the recently-ousted Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general insisted that BN’s component party MCA should remain as Umno’s “one and only option” for mutual cooperation.

“Umno has been cooperating with MCA way back before independence with similar political beliefs, taking the moderate approach to solving problems.

“That is not the same with DAP as they identify as a socialist party, even their [party] constitution is written as so which MCA is not,” he was quoted as saying.

Despite Annuar’s claim, DAP is not socialist, unlike the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM). DAP’s political ideology is social democracy.

Annuar also acknowledged once again the allegations that Umno, under the stewardship of president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is being accused of colluding with DAP.

He also stressed that Umno must have faith in the Chinese voters regardless of any government change and not assumed said voters will support DAP based on one or two general election results.

“Chinese support for DAP should not be judged just from the results of previous elections.

“I do not think the Chinese will support DAP forever, and as you notice recently, they have begun to stop supporting DAP,” he added.

Thus, the Ketereh MP maintained that Umno and MCA must continue to cooperate in this multiracial government as MCA is not just a loyal ally but a friend of Umno.

He also falsely accused DAP of “recognising Communism” and “worshipping Communist Party of Malaya’s leaders as heroes”. Umno and MCA both have cordial relationships with Beijing’s Chinese Communist Party.

“This is against our principles, culture and stance. Therefore, to me personally, DAP is no no no,” he added.

As for party leaders conspiring with external factions such as DAP, Annuar reminded them to remember the fate that awaits them when they face their voters who may voice their disagreement through the polls.

He also admitted that the factions conspiring to work with DAP is but a minority and remained confident that such a move will never succeed.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.