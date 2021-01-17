Covid-19: Uggah praises Sarawakians for high compliance with SOP

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas praised Sarawakians for their high compliance with the SOP set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Jan 17 — The Sarawak people have been praised for their high compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who conducted spot checks today at the Kota Sentosa market and Stutong community market said he was impressed by the high compliance shown by traders and the public at the venues.

“We have seen almost 100 per cent compliance with the wearing of face masks, keeping social distancing, and observing entry registration as well as the screening of body temperature.

“This is a very positive attitude and very good news for Sarawak. People are complying with the SOP. In other words, they are giving full co-operation in our fight against the pandemic,” he told reporters after conducting the spot checks, adding that he hoped other markets and shopping centres would have the same level of compliance.

He also commended local authorities for their efforts in ensuring the public’s compliance with the SOP and urged enforcement officers to use diplomacy to advise members of the public to adhere to it.

“Explain to them the objective is to protect them and their families,” Uggah said.

Accompanying him during the spot checks was Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng. — Bernama