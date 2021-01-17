Azmin: Miti approves RM100,000 allocation to upgrade drainage system in Pengerang

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the allocation was urgent as the drainage systems had not been maintained over a long period. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 17 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has approved a RM100,000 allocation to upgrade the drainage systems in Pengerang and Pantai Timur, here.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the allocation was urgent as the drainage systems had not been maintained over a long period and it was among factors contributing to the floods in the area earlier this month.

“According to the Kota Tinggi district officer and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) technical reports RM100,000 was needed for the purpose (drainage system maintenence), so the Ministry gave the approval so that work can proceed immediately.”

He said this to reporters after a gotong royong programme at Surau Al-Jamaliah Kampung Bukit Raja Darat, Sungai Rengit, Pengerang, here, today.

Elaborating Mohamed Azmin said following the recent floods 542 people from 149 families living in the two districts were evacuated to five relief centres.

“This area has been hit by floods several times and as I have said earlier, this situation does not only affect residents’ homes but also economic activities, so Miti feels it is necessary to provide a better infrastructure for the locals,” he said.

Earlier, based on a report prepared by Kota Tinggi District Disaster Management Committee, it was found that over 10 drainage systems were in need of urgent maintenance among them the drains between Bukit Raja to Parit Jepun, in front of the Al-Najjah Bukit Raja Restaurant in Kampung Bukit Raja; at Sungai Lepau in Kampung Lepau, DID drainage system in Kampung Sungai Lama and drainage for three tributaries along Sungai Rengit.

All the drainage systems are situated in populated areas, namely Kampung Bukit Raja, Kampung Teluk Ramunia, Kampung Dato ‘Ghani Othman, Taman Bayu Damai, Kampung Bukit Buloh and Kampung Lepau. — Bernama