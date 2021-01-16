Muhyiddin sends condolences to family of former Lord President Salleh Abas

File photo shows the late Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas Salah (left) and his wife, Toh Puan Junaidah Wan Jusoh, during an interview with Bernama in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has conveyed his condolences to the family of former Lord President Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas, who died today.

In a posting on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin said he was saddened by Mohamed Salleh’s passing and prayed that his family would be strong in facing their moment of grief.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to put on record our gratitude for his contribution in strengthening and upholding the integrity of the judicial institution throughout his tenure as the Lord President from 1984 to 1988.

“Let’s pray for his soul to be blessed and placed among the pious and righteous. Amin,” he said.

Mohamed Salleh, 91, died of pneumonia at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu at 3.20am. — Bernama