MCO 2.0: Langkawi-Kuala Perlis ferry services suspended

A Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd employee sanitising the interior of a ferry to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Langkawi March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Langkawi-Kuala Perlis passenger ferry services have been halted following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

The Northern Region Malaysian Marine Department, in a statement today said the frequency of ferry services for the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah route has also been reduced to one trip as compared to six before the MCO was implemented.

“As for the Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route, there will only be one round trip from seven trips previously while for the Lumut-Pulau Pangkor-Lumut route, only six trips will be available,” the statement said.

Ferry services for the Marina Island-Pulau Pangkor route has been reduced to seven trips, compared to 13 previously, it added.

“For ferry transportation from Labuan to Menumbok, the round trips will be reduced to six as compared to eight before the MCO.

“The Port Klang to Pulau Ketam ferry service has ceased to operate during the MCO,” the statement said.

The public is advised to visit https://www.langkawiferryline.com/ for information on services available for the Kuala Kedah-Langkawi round trip.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of the MCO in six states — Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah — for a period of 14 days beginning Jan 1 to Jan 26.

Conditional MCO was imposed on six other states — Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan and recovery MCO enforced in Perlis and Sarawak for the same period. — Bernama