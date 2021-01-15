MCMC issues revised invitation for participation in phase one of Jendela

MCMC said interested licensees under the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 can opt to participate in either part one or part two. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today issued a revised invitation for interested and eligible licensees to participate in the installation of network facilities and deployment of network service.

MCMC in a statement said it is for the provisioning of public cellular services at the universal service targets under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) phase one initiative.

“This invitation replaces the original invitation issued on Nov 20, 2020.

“The revised invitation encompasses a scope of work that is divided into two parts. Part one covers the installation of passive infrastructure while part two covers the installation of active infrastructure and the deployment of public cellular services,” it said the statement.

MCMC said interested licensees under the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 can opt to participate in either part one or part two.

“The revised scope of work and eligibility criteria is meant to expedite implementation as it will allow a greater number of licensees to participate in this exercise which covers 1,661 locations in 106 clusters nationwide.

“The closing date for registration of interest is on Feb 2, 2021 and the submission of draft universal service plans by interested and eligible licensees is on March 31,” according the statement. — Bernama