MACC chief: Civil servants should come forward to report corrupt practices at workplace

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki says civil servants should come forward and report corrupt practices in their respective departments or agencies. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― Civil servants should come forward and report corrupt practices in their respective departments or agencies to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), says MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

He said issues such as lack of integrity and abuse of power should not be taken lightly, but instead given serious attention in efforts to improve the work culture in the public sector.

“The MACC calls on civil servants to 'open their eyes and ears' and channel information to the MACC, because they know more about what is happening in their respective departments or agencies.

“If they are less confident about becoming a complainant, they can choose to become a whistleblower, and be protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 if they are subjected to improper treatment by the department head or senior officer following the disclosure made to the MACC,” he told Bernama.

He said this when asked to comment on the message by Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman on the department’s official Facebook yesterday, which among others, advised government staff to be aware of and stop the ‘cancer’ of corruption from plaguing the civil service.

Azam said Mohd Khairul Adib's message was timely because the issue should be seen in the wider scope of dealing with the issue of corruption and abuse of power in the public sector.

“The MACC is aware that many government employees are embroiled in issues of corruption and abuse of power, based on records over the past few years.

“This is very worrying, and it is time for all parties, especially civil servants to work with the MACC,” he said.

He said civil servants should come forward to report corrupt activities in their respective departments so that issues such as leakages and abuse of power could be addressed in the best interest of all parties. ― Bernama