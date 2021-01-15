FT minister: MyBeras programme to help B40 during MCO

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that the programme was a new initiative for those in need, especially those affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO). ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― The Federal Territories Ministry will launch the MyBeras programme to help the low-income group (B40) in conjunction with Federal Territories Day on February 1.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that the programme was a new initiative for those in need, especially those affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“We will distribute free rice to about 3,000 people weekly with 1,000 recipients a day. Those who are eligible can get coupons through the residents’ representative councils or from the counter that will be opened at the Federal Territories Foundation,” he said through a live broadcast on the ministry’s Facebook page, today.

He stressed that the programme runs on alternate days throughout the MCO period.

In this regard, he also welcomed the public as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporate bodies or private individuals who are interested in contributing.

He also said that his ministry will also launch the MyFive programme which contains five main components, namely MyGrocer, MyBus, MyFood, MyJob and MyMedic.

“We are trying to increase the delivery of aid to the urban poor, as they have to bear the high cost of living and increasing burden during the MCO,” he said.

In another development, Annuar said that all public parks under the purview of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) were allowed to be opened throughout the MCO, but were strictly regulated and had to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set, such as conducting temperature screening at entrances and registration through MySejahtera applications.

He said that this was following feedback from the public regarding the closure of DBKL public park on Wednesday, which was not in line with recreational activities allowed by the National Security Council (MKN).

Previously, DBKL announced that all public parks under its purview were closed to the public from Wednesday until further notice, following the implementation of MCO.

At the same time, Annuar, who is also the the Federal Territories Security Working Committee chairman, said optometry services are now listed as essential and allowed to operate during the MCO period. ― Bernama