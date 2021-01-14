Covid-19: Sarawak police to beef up Op Benteng following rise in cases, says state commissioner

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said Ops Benteng will be further strengthened in Sarawak following a rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the state. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 14 — Ops Benteng will be further strengthened in Sarawak following a rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the state since the last several days, said Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said the move will involve patrols at the state’s borders to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and to curb illegal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking.

In addition, roadblocks will be held at strategic locations.

“Continuous action will be taken aggressively against illegal immigrants or agents under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,” he said in a statement today.

The aim of Ops Benteng is to stop cross-border crime and the spread of Covid-19.

Sarawak today continued to register three-digit Covid-19 positive cases for the fourth consecutive day with 180 cases reported today, the highest daily cases ever recorded so far in the state.

The total brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak to 1,920 cases.

In addition, Aidi said action under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 will be taken against those directly or indirectly involved in the trafficking and smuggling of migrants. — Bernama