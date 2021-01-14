Covid-19: Over 42pc of total beds in Sabah used currently, says Masidi

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said more than 42 per cent of the total beds in hospitals and at the Covid-19 quarantine centres in Sabah have been used to treat Covid-19 patients. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 14 — As at today, more than 42 per cent of the total beds in hospitals and at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRCs) in the state have been used to treat Covid-19 patients, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the official state government Covid-19 spokesperson, said that Sabah currently has 6,853 beds and of that number, 1,039 beds are in nine hospitals, while the rest are in 38 PKRCs.

“A total of 2,886 patients are receiving treatment, namely 766 people in hospitals and 2,120 people in PKRCs.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) is 73 people and 23 of them need respiratory aids,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, he said of the 389 new Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Sabah today, 281 cases were detected from close contact screening, symptomatic screening (68 cases), existing cluster screening (8 cases) with the rest from other screenings.

No new clusters were reported in the state today, he said. — Bernama