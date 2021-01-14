Communications and Multimedia Ministry sets up investigation committee on MCMC Twitter fiasco

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek is seen at his office in Putrajaya, November 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) today established a Committee for the Investigation of Indecent Remarks Cases in 2014 on the official Twitter account of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

KKMM secretary-general (sec-gen) Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the committee to be chaired by KKMM deputy sec-gen Tan Chuan Ou comprises four members.

The committee will conduct a detailed investigation starting tomorrow, on the issue of old tweets containing indecent remarks on the MCMC Twitter account, to identify how it surfaced through the examination of documents, rules, operating methods, parties involved, and the possibility of elements of abuse or misappropriation.

“This committee will also recommend appropriate action, including disciplinary action, (lodging) police report or reporting to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or bringing a civil action in court against the parties involved if there is negligence or misconduct in this issue,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He also said the investigation would be carried out transparently and a report on the results of the investigation would be submitted to KKMM Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah for further action.

He added that improvement measures will also be proposed to ensure that such things do not recur. — Bernama