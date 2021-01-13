MCO 2.0: Private security industry gets nod to remain operational

A security guard checks the temperature of a resident at the at Sri Angsana Hilir Condominium in Kuala Lumpur May 19, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The private security industry has been given permission to operate during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO, in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry.

The Home Ministry in a statement said that as the ministry responsible for the industry, it will conduct strict monitoring of these companies from time to time.

“The Home Ministry will not hesitate to take stern action against any non-compliance detected,” it said.

Further information on operating permits for the private security industry during the period of MCO can be obtained by contacting the ministry’s Security Division at 03-8886 8064. ― Bernama