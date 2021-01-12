Zahid: Govt must restore parliamentary democracy after achieving Emergency’s intended objectives

Zahid also said he hoped the government would provide a guarantee in looking after the people’s welfare and fulfil its promise to resolve issues impacting their daily lives. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Parliamentary democracy must be restored immediately after the proclamation of a state of Emergency has achieved its intended objectives, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid also said he hoped the government would provide a guarantee in looking after the people’s welfare and fulfil its promise to resolve issues impacting their daily lives especially on a loan moratorium extension and i-Sinar withdrawals from the Employee Provident Funds (EPF).

“Considering the prime minister’s rationale in invoking the Emergency to better manage the Covid-19 pandemic, thus all Emergency Ordinance must focus solely on managing the pandemic.

“Throughout the Emergency, Umno hopes the principles of human rights, civil liberty, transparency and the rule of law will be upheld,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier today, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz today announced his withdrawal of support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Nazri said the prime minister is now left with the backing of only 109 MPs, and by convention, has already lost support.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the proclamation of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 infections subsided.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Emergency declaration invoked by the government is not a military coup, nor will there be any curfew.

He also said the government will continue to perform its functions as usual.

The Emergency was invoked under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution which states that the Agong can call it if he is “satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security, or the economic life, or public order in the Federation or any part thereof is threatened”.

The decree came just a day after Putrajaya announced a new movement control order affecting six states for two weeks starting tomorrow.

Following the proclamation of Emergency earlier, Parliament and State Legislative Assembly sessions, as well as elections, will be suspended until further notice.

Muhyiddin had earlier said that he has decided against holding a snap election as it is his duty to protect people’s lives and the well-being of the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An emergency committee will be formed consisting of government and Opposition MPs as well as relevant health experts to determine if the Emergency will be ended early.