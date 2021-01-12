Minister Mohd Redzuan tests negative for Covid-19

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters at the Parliament building August 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof has tested negative for Covid-19.

According to a statement from his office, the result of the Covid-19 test the minister took yesterday, had returned negative.

Mohd Redzuan underwent the screening test after he was found to be in close contact with Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

“Those who have been in close contact with the Minister the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) are advised to remain calm and not panic.

“He (Mohd Redzuan) also advised those who have been in close contact with any Covid-19 positive cases to undergo screening,” the statement said. — Bernama