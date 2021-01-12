MetMalaysia issues bad weather, heavy rain warning for Sabah and Sarawak

MetMalaysia said in a statement the heavy rain in Sarawak is forecast for the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of bad weather and heavy rain in Sarawak and Sabah until Thursday (January 14).

It said in a statement the heavy rain in Sarawak is forecast for the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

“Similar weather is also expected in the districts of Pedalaman in Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Tambunan, Pantai Barat and Labuan in Sabah today.

“Continuous heavy rain is also expected in Sandakan in Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan as well as Kudat until today,” it said. ― Bernama