MCO: Only 30 worshippers for Friday prayers in Federal Territories, says JAWI

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Only up to 30 worshippers are allowed to perform the Friday prayers at all mosques and Friday suraus in the Federal Territories during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) director Mohd Ajib Ismail said the ruling was approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a statement, he said as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin yesterday, obligatory prayers were only allowed with a maximum of five worshipers consisting of committee members and mosque officials.

Apart from that, he said the call to prayer for the five-hour obligatory prayers should be continued as usual, but all the activities to enliven the mosques and suraus in the Federal Territories should be postponed temporarily.

“Activities such as lectures, talks and the like can be implemented online or FB Live made at the speaker’s residence and shared with members of the congregation,” he said.

He also reminded the mosque management to comply with and ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures set were followed including creating a counter at the entrance to check body temperature, sanitation and record the presence of pilgrims.

In addition, he reminded the mosque management to regularly do sanitations in the prayer room and surrounding areas and ensure sufficient staff to control the congregation in terms of SOP compliance. — Bernama