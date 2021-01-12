Health minister: Three Covid-positive cases among Cabinet after screening exercise

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba delivers a speech in Putrajaya January 11, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — All Cabinet ministers have undergone Covid-19 screening tests, with three of them having been tested positive, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Without disclosing the names of ministers who have been confirmed positive for the virus, he said they were currently undergoing treatment at Ministry of Health’s (MoH) facilities.

Dr Adham said this to reporters after the MoH’s New Year Mandate ceremony here today.

The media had previously reported that, two Cabinet ministers, namely Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun have tested positive for Covid-19.

On whether the ministers who have been tested negative would undergo quarantine, Dr Adham said MoH would conduct a risk assessment before issuing any instructions.

“Risk assessment will be conducted to determine whether they need to undergo quarantine or not,” he said. — Bernama