Best way to bring order and fight Covid-19 is to ‘restore’ PH as government with Anwar as PM, says Kit Siang

Lim said the answer to Malaysia's battle against Covid-19 is Pakatan Harapan and Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — To fight the rising tide of Covid-19 cases in the country, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has called for Pakatan Harapan to be “restored” as the federal government with PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

Lim, who is MP for Iskandar Puteri, claimed that the federal government currently under the fledgling 11-month-old Perikatan Nasional has failed in its efforts to contain the virus.

Lim said three parties within PN — Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and PAS — are now locked in a tussle for power while seeming to ignore the pandemic.

“It was precisely this selfish and short-term pursuit of politics in the Sheraton Move conspiracy which caused the second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, the latter surging to a nightmarish peak.

“Malaysians have not seen the light at the end of the tunnel of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The answer is for the restoration of the mandate to Pakatan Harapan and with Anwar Ibrahim as the ninth prime minister, and Malaysia can start fulfilling its aspiration to be a united, harmonious, multi-racial world-class great nation, where there is democracy, good governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights and the environment and ‘a beacon of light in a disturbed and distracted world’,” Lim said in a lengthy statement today.

Lim asserted that this would not only bring about political stability, but also enable the country to “win the war” against the Covid-19 pandemic.