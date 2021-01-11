Announcement of PM’s special address appears to confirm new MCO

A graphics has been released to announce Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address at 6pm today on the implementation of the MCO. — Graphics courtesy of Prime Minister’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A graphics has been released to announce Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address at 6pm today on the implementation of the movement control order.

While the government has so far not confirmed that a new lockdown would be implemented, the title of the announcement for the PM’s live address this evening suggested that this has been decided.

Muhyiddin’s address will be broadcast online via Facebook as well as on RTM, BernamaTV, TV3, and Astro Awani.

Last week, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob disclosed that Muhyiddin would give the address today to announce the government’s plan of action to combat runaway Covid-19 infections in the country.

Ismail also said the Malaysians would be given time to prepare for measures announced today, in an attempt to dissuade panic buying.

The economically-devastating MCO in March last year had managed to flatten the infection rate at the time but Covid-19 has since grown exponentially in Malaysia.

While it took from February to September last year for the country to accumulate its first 10,000 cases, Malaysia added as many cases in the last four days alone.

The disease has also become deadlier, having claimed 80 people already in the first 10 days of 2021.