SPM examination should proceed as planned, says NUTP

Form Five students sit for their SPM examination in Kuala Lumpur, November 8, 2016. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) hopes the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination scheduled to be held in February will proceed as planned, despite the concern of the rising Covid-19 cases lately.

Its president, Aminuddin Awang, said NUTP did not want the excellent status of the SPM to be affected because the certificate is also recognised in many countries and is equivalent to the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) in the United Kingdom.

“NUTP hopes that SPM can proceed as planned for students who were supposed to sit for the examination in 2020 so as to ease their process of entering the workforce or pursuing their tertiary education.

“These students, who are turning 18 this year, are mature enough and aware of things that may affect their chances to pursue their studies or enter the workforce. They are able to adhere to the Covid-19 prevention measures,” he said in a news conference after the launching of MyNUTP application here, today.

At the same time, Aminuddin said NUTP would also support any decision by the Education Ministry on calls to postpone the school reopening if the Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

“NUTP is confident that the ministry will make the decision based on the advice from the National Security Council and the current risk analysis.

“On behalf of the teachers, we are ready to carry out our duties and hope that the safety and health aspects be made a priority in terms of the school reopening,” he said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Education) Radzi Jidin was reported as saying that the ministry would have to wait for the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the next move pertaining to the current Covid-19 situation before it can update on the school term.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the MyNUTP application would ease thousands of its members to conduct various matters online such as obtaining their member statement, transfer information and making welfare claims for their spouses and children. — Bernama