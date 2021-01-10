Kolej Laila Taib hostels in Sibu not allocated as quarantine centre, clarifies management

Kolej Laila Taib in Sibu — Borneo Post Online

SIBU, Jan 10 — The management of Kolej Laila Taib (KLT) today clarified that the intended buildings to be allocated as one of the quarantine centres is not related to the college or its hostels.

This comes following speculation that KLT hostels would be allocated as one of the quarantine centres after 37 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Jan 8 from the Pasai Siong Cluster.

As a result, KLT had received many enquiries from parent showing their concern about the safety of their children who are currently staying in KLT hostels.

In a press statement today, the management of the college clarified the intended blocks held as quarantine centre are Sanyan’s hostels (formerly UCTS hostels) which are adjacent to KLT.

KLT hostels are not affected as they are located within a separate fenced compound.

Nonetheless, the college will work closely with the Public Health Department to ensure the safety of KLT students.

“While in the midst of facing the challenge of the pandemic, KLT has taken all the necessary measures to ensure full compliance with the SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) set by the Ministry of Education.

“The college has focused on greater digital delivery to support and assist its students in their learning in order to equip them with the latest insights, standards and quality.

“The online teaching and learning for this semester will end by the end of February,” the statement said.

Hence, KLT shall have plenty of time to monitor the situation before deciding the learning approach for the next semester, it said, adding the coming short semester will not be that critical compare with the normal semester for which only MQA compulsory subjects will be offered.

In the meantime, if any students facing difficulties in their studies due to the pandemic, the college’s dedicated lecturers and staffs are well-prepared and ready to provide assistance.

Virtual consultations are always ready to ensure that they are on the right track, be it at home or elsewhere.

As for those who are interested to get connected with the course counsellors virtually to know more about the upcoming, they are welcome to WhatsApp at 016-380 9818 or dial up via 084-311 888.

“We are here for you. You can find out more about studying at KLT and our scholarships if you are still indecisive of how to plan your next step,” the statement added. — Borneo Post Online