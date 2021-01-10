Ismail Sabri says 203 arrested at entertainment joints for MCO violations nationwide

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference on the development of the RMCP at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Indulging in activities at entertainment outlets formed the highest number of violations of the movement control order (MCO) recorded yesterday, with 203 people arrested, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said in total, 528 individuals were arrested yesterday while three were remanded, with the other offences including not wearing a face mask (149), failing to provide devices for recording of customers’ details (101), failing to comply with physical distancing (73) and others (2).

In a statement on the MCO and recovery movement control order (RMCO) today, he said the authorities also detained 38 illegal immigrants and seized three land vehicles in ‘Op Benteng’ yesterday.

From July 24, 2020 until yesterday, a total of 101,163 individuals have returned home through the international border entry points, with 7,892 of them now undergoing mandatory quarantine and 540 sent to hospitals for treatment. — Bernama