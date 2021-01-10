Covid-19: Sibu-Kuching express boat service temporarily suspended

The Sibu-Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Kuching express boat service has been temporarily suspended today till further notice after Sibu was categorised as a Covid-19 red zone. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

SIBU, Jan 10 — The Sibu-Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Kuching express boat service has been temporarily suspended today till further notice after Sibu was categorised as a Covid-19 red zone.

Sibu region Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) assistant controller Hatta Morshidi said the suspension was an initiative taken the company that operates the service, and not a directive from SRB.

According to him, the company has also informed SRB regarding the temporary suspension of the service and notices have been placed at the Sibu passenger terminal to inform the public.

He said, however, the Sibu-Song-Kapit-Sibu express boat service was not suspended, and is operating as usual.

Meanwhile, Hatta said all passengers were required scan or record their personal details and body temperature as well as wear a face mask before boarding the express boat.

On Jan 8, screenings conducted on 74 residents of the Langi longhouse in Pasai Siong Tengah near here revealed 37 Covid-19 positive cases, following eight longhouses in the area were placed under lockdown for two weeks. — Bernama