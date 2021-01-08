Bukit Aman: Smugglers making use of flood season to carry out illegal activities at Kelantan-Thai border

Abdul Rahim said the rising water levels have led to the emergence of more routes for the smugglers. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Jan 8 — Smugglers are taking advantage of the rising water levels of Sungai Golok at the Kelantan-Thailand border to carry out their illegal activities.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Jaafar said the rising water levels had led to the emergence of more routes for the smugglers.

“Smugglers are using it as an opportunity to cross the river, using routes beyond the designated patrolling areas of the General Operations Force (GoF).

“What is even worse is when seven GoF control posts located near the river were submerged in water, forcing the personnel to carry out patrols using boats,” he told Bernama during his working visit to the Galing Camp, GoF Southeast Brigade and the Kuantan District Police headquarters here.

Following that, Abdul Rahim said the GoF had taken proactive steps and changed its strategy by relocating personnel to suitable areas to carry out patrols and detect new rat trails.

In addition, he said an operation centre would be set up to monitor and increase patrols in border areas affected by floods.

“JKDNKA was also equipped with 150 four-wheel drive vehicles in December last year to be used by the GoF to conduct patrols and detect rat trails,” he said. — Bernama