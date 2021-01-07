Armed Forces working non-stop to install temporary bridge in Raub

A team of military personnel spent over 15 hours building a temporary bridge for the convenience of over 500 residents in Kampung Lenchar, Ulu Dong in Raub January 7, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

RAUB, Jan 7 — The important role of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) as frontliners is undeniable as they have been among the first to send aid to flood victims in several states, especially on the east and south coasts of the country.

Apart from distributing food aid to the affected residents, a team of military personnel spent over 15 hours building a temporary bridge for the convenience of over 500 residents in Kampung Lenchar, Ulu Dong, here.

The Jalan Lenchar bridge, the main passage connecting three villages and the PRIMA Lenchar housing scheme, collapsed due to the flood last Sunday.

The Royal Army Engineers Regiment (RAJD) chief engineer, Major Gen Datuk Chapiti Redzwan said the installation of the temporary bridge panels involved 50 members from 91 auxiliary regiments which started at 12.30am today.

“The construction of the temporary bridge or compact bailey is estimated to take eight to 15 hours and to be completed by 8pm,” he told Bernama after inspecting the temporary bridge installation.

Chapiti said the bridge installation would not stop unless the weather conditions such as heavy rain continued and caused a flood in the area.

“Even if there is heavy rain we will continue with the work but there may be obstacles such as bad road condition because the construction involves the use cranes,” he said.

“Residents can use the 60-tonne bridge from tonight if everything goes smoothly.

“Although the distance of the landslide is seven metres, we are installing a 24-metre long bridge to be safer.

“The Compact Bailey 200 bridge is supplied by the National Security Council to the Army on a sharing basis. It can be installed temporarily or permanently and is most suitable in times of natural disasters, especially to link disconnected roads,” he added. — Bernama