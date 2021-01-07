Agong takes to skies to monitor Pahang floods

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong boarded a Royal Malaysian Air Force chopper to observe the flood situation in Pahang January 7, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah took to the skies to observe the flood situation in the state.

Istana Negara in a statement today said His Majesty who boarded the EC725 helicopter of the Royal Malaysian Air Force departed from the Kuantan Air Base, at 9am, accompanied by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to land in Kuala Lipis, to visit flood victims housed at two temporary relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan Clifford and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa.

“After visiting Lipis, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will depart for Mentakab and Temerloh to visit flood victims at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mentakab and Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Temerloh,” it said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah drove himself from Istana Negara to relief centres on Tuesday in a convoy that waded through the flood water which still covered a stretch of the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1).

The Maran district, which was badly affected by the floods, was the first location the King visited before leaving for Kuantan.

He was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. — Bernama