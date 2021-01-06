Felda awaits approval from state govts to build additional houses, says chairman

Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Jan 6 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is awaiting approval from the relevant state governments to enable the second or third generation of settlers to build additional houses on lots of the original settlers.

Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the initiative was to enable the group to build new houses on existing lots, close to their parents’ homes, as well as to resolve housing issues among Felda settlers.

“Felda has made a policy to allow (second/ third generation) to build new houses on their parents’ lots, but they have to get approval from the state government first.

“We have instructed all Felda Regional general managers to meet with each state government, inshaAllah next month we will get the feedback, so far the state governments’ response seems positive,” he told reporters after a friendly meeting with the Felda New Generation Housing (PGBF) occupants in Felda Laka Selatan, near here today.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Bukit Kayu Hitam state assemblyman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad.

According to Idris, so far there are more than 112,000 lots of Felda houses nationwide and if the proposal is approved, the new Felda generation would be allowed to build new houses but with their own financing.

“The construction of the houses is subject to local councils and state government procedures,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government had given an assurance that it would always support and work closely with Felda.

He said there were 10 settlements with 3,185 settler families in Kedah.

At the same ceremony, Muhammad Sanusi also launched the Settlers Development Programme (PPP) for Alor Setar Region, in an effort to improve the economic status of Felda residents.

At the same event, Muhammad Sanusi also launched Settlers Development Programme (PPP) for the Province of Alor Setar, the improvement of the economic status of Felda settlers.

Among the PPP projects that will be carried out in the region is the ‘Smart Fertigation Box’ project for chilli crops at a cost of RM2,000 borne by Felda for each selected settler. — Bernama