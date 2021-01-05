Umno sec-gen Ahmad Maslan keeps mum about alleged order for MPs to quit Perikatan posts

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Umno could discuss its parliamentarians’ positions in the federal government when the party holds its working committee meeting tomorrow. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Umno could discuss its parliamentarians’ positions in the federal government when the party holds its working committee meeting tomorrow, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said today.

Earlier today, the party was forced to deny a report claiming that president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi ordered all Umno federal lawmakers to withdraw from their government positions by February.

“That (alleged directive) is just a news report,” Ahmad told reporters after attending a meeting with all party division chiefs at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

“Whatever that was discussed in the meeting (just now), we will carry forward and deliberate at the working committee meeting. The final decision on all matters discussed (today) will be made by the supreme council,” he added.

MORE TO COME