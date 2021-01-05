Umno denies report Zahid ordered MPs to quit Perikatan govt to force snap polls

Ahmad Zahid is currently in a closed-door meeting with all division chiefs at the Putra World Trade Centre. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Umno has denied today a report claiming its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had directed all its MPs to quit the government to place pressure on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Umno headquarters denies issuing a statement that has since gone viral,” the party said in a short text message broadcasted to the media this afternoon.

Earlier today, portal Suara.TV reported anonymous sources claiming that Ahmad Zahid had issued the directive to do so by next month in order to force a snap general election.

Ahmad Zahid is currently in a closed-door meeting with all division chiefs at the Putra World Trade Centre, Umno’s headquarters.

