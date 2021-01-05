Malaysia records 11 new Covid-19 clusters from workplaces, construction sites and factories

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Malaysia recorded 11 more Covid-19 clusters as new infections again rose past the 2,000-mark today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said most of the clusters reported today were from workplaces, construction sites and factories.

The 11 clusters are Jalan Playar with 68 cases, Sri Suria with 16 cases, Bina Bukit Semenyih with 17 cases, Bukit Angkat with 25 cases, Parit Jamil with 62 cases, Tombovo with 18 cases and Bina Jalan Desa with 116 cases.

There is also the Jalan Raja cluster that affected other districts such as Lembah Pantai, Cheras, Titiwangsa and Kepong, where 25 cases were detected.

The other clusters are Langit Selatan in Kuantan with nine cases, Bah Sayap in Miri, Sarawak with five cases and Mengkuang, comprising Marang and Kuala Nerus in Terengganu with 10 cases.

To date, the Ministry of Health has reported a total of 548 clusters. Of the figure, 306 clusters have ended and 242 clusters are still active in the country.

Today, Malaysia reported 2,027 new cases nationwide and eight deaths from the disease, giving the country 122,845 cumulative cases and 509 deaths to date.

There were 1,221 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 99,449.

Selangor still remained the highest with 509 infections while Johor and Sabah recorded 428 and 383 cases respectively.

Malaysia’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation has also been compounded by renewed political uncertainty caused by a power struggle between the ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno today.