Ismail Sabri: EMCO at Sabah’s Kampung Timbang Dayang from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Kampung Timbang Dayang, Kota Belud in Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from January 5 to 18.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced the matter today after the Cabinet was informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the increase in the Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

“As of December 31, 2020, the MOH has carried out 207 screenings and a total of 24 positive cases have been recorded.

“On the advice and risk assessment of the MOH, the Special Session today agreed to implement EMCO in Kampung Timbang Dayang, Kota Belud in Sabah,” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri said the implementation of EMCO was necessary to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 in the community there.

He also announced the end of the EMCO at the Jasin Correctional Center and Staff Quarters today.

“To date, MOH has completed 737 Covid-19 tests and a total of 281 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

“MOH confirmed that the daily reporting on the active cases at this detention center showed a controlled and declining trend. Also there are no more samples waiting for results.

“On the advice and risk assessment by the MOH, the government has agreed to end the EMCO at the place on January 4 as per scheduled,” he said.

Separately, Ismail Sabri also said that 466 people were detained since yesterday for violating the movement control order (MCO).

“Of that number, 463 were compounded while two were remanded and one was bailed.

“Among the offences committed were disobeying MCO’s instructions at entertainment centre activities (187), failure to comply with physical distancing (110), not wearing face mask (90), failure to provide equipment to record customer details (62) and others (17),” he said.