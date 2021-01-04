Govt allocates RM8m for flood evacuees’ basic needs, says minister

Flood victims make their way to the nearest relief centre as water levels rise in Kemaman December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 4 — The government has allocated about RM8 million to cater for flood evacuees’ basic needs such as dry food items, mattresses, blankets and pillows at eight depots nationwide, said Woman, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Of the total, Rina said, RM1 million was allocated for Pahang, which as of 1pm today has recorded 10,739 victims from 3,319 families who were housed at 201 relief centres (PPS) in nine districts.

“The victims and staff from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) are reminded to continue to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and observe the new normal as stipulated by the National Security Council during their stay at PPS,” she said.

Rina said this in a statement after visiting flood victims at three PPS, namely Dewan Kampung Pia, Masjid Kampung Temau and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kundang Patah, about 161km from here, accompanied by Pahang JKM director Zulkhairi Zainol Abidin

As of 1pm, according to the JKM Info Bencana portal, six states, namely Pahang, Johor, Selangor, Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu were affected by floods, involving 20,093 evacuees from 5,779 families who were housed at 284 relief centres. — Bernama