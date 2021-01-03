Three rivers exceed dangerous levels in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Jan 3 — Three river monitoring stations in Johor recorded dangerous water levels as of 1pm today while six more recorded alert levels.

According to data on the infobanjir.water.gov.my website, the three stations are Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah, Segamat that recorded a water level of 6.69 metres (danger level six metres), Sungai Johor, Rantau Panjang in Kota Tinggi which is now at 10.44 metres (danger level 9.80 metres) and Sungai Skudai in Kampung Laut, Johor Baru which recorded 7.03 metres (danger level three metres).

The monitoring stations that recorded alert levels were at Sungai Muar in Sungai Senduk (Tangkak); Sungai Bekok in Yong Peng (Batu Pahat); Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (Batu Pahat), Sungai Johor (Kota Tinggi); Sungai Skudai, Kampung Separa (Johor Baru) and Sedili Kechil (Kota Tinggi).

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi received the highest rainfall yesterday with 13 stations in Kota Tinggi receiving very heavy rainfall between 138 millimetres (mm) up to 274 mm followed by 10 stations in Johor Baru, which also recorded very heavy rainfall between 124 mm and 214 mm.

As of noon today, Johor has recorded a total of 6,248 flood victims from 1,628 families in seven districts compared to 5,818 victims from 1,540 families recorded this morning. — Bernama