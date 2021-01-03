Putrajaya detects nine more Covid-19 clusters across the nation, mostly workplaces

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Health Ministry detected nine more clusters as of today spreading across Malaysia.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said that two clusters from Selangor, namely the Tapak Bina Perdana Avenue and Osmo Jaya clusters, were discovered during workplaces screenings.

He added that another three clusters in Johor, dubbed Belati, Wawasan Gading and Rengit Sentral, were found spreading across the state.

Two clusters, namely Manik and Paloh Tumpat, were detected in Kelantan.

Meanwhile in Sabah, one cluster was detected spreading across Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

Sarawak also detected one cluster, dubbed Stutong, which was found spreading across Kuching.

