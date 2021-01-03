Police: Viral video of Sibol Dam bursting confirmed as fake

Police said a video which went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp claiming that Sibol Dam in Kota Tinggi had burst is fake. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Jan 3 — A video which went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp claiming that Sibol Dam in Kota Tinggi had burst is fake, said Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora here today.

In a statement today, he said checks revealed that there was no Sibol Dam in the district.

“There is no Sibol Dam in Kota Tinggi. The viral video shows the location of Sibol B oil palm factory’s waste pond,” he said.

Hussin said Bandar Tenggara police personnel had also been sent to the video’s location to verify the information.

In addition, he confirmed no roads have been flooded as a result of the water released from the pool as the oil palm factory was located far from any roads.

In the 19-second video, a pond was allegedly seen bursting a dam with water flowing into the surrounding oil palm plantation. — Bernama