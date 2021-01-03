Now is the time for unity, not polemics, PAS sec-gen tells allies

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has called for unity within Perikatan Nasional. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has called for unity within the federal government, saying it is vital for building a nation that will benefit the people in these challenging times.

In a statement today, he said the Islamist party does not want to get caught up in any political polemics that could threaten the country’s stability, peace and economic prosperity, preferring instead to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) while defending the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“PAS calls on its political partners, especially those within the government, to remain open-minded and tolerant as well as learn from past events for the benefit of the people who need good leadership and integrity,” he said.

“PAS as a major political party in the country which is based on Islamic principles firmly believes that unity is very important in the process of building the country for the benefit of its people.

Takiyuddin added that PAS has worked hard to foster unity within the ummah with MN and saved the country through the PN coalition after becoming a part of the government.

“After jointly shepherding the unity of the ummah through Muafakat Nasional, followed by saving the country through the establishment of the Perikatan Nasional government, PAS is of the view that all parties must be committed, honest and responsible in managing the governance and administration of the country, especially in light of the current hardships faced by the world,” he said in the statement.