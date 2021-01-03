Kota, Peringat sub-districts in Kota Baru under CMCO from tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The sub-districts of Kota and Peringat in Kota Baru, Kelantan will be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow until January 17.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is to enable the Ministry of Health (MoH) to conduct targeted screening as well as reduce movement among residents in both localities.

“MoH reported an increase in positive Covid-19 cases in the Kota Baru district. The two sub-districts contributed the highest number of cases involving two main clusters, namely the Halban Cluster and the Pintu Geng Cluster.

“On MoH’s advice and risk assessment, the government has agreed to implement the CMCO in both sub-districts,” he said in a statement on movement control order (MCO) developments, which entered its 292nd day today.

Ismail Sabri also announced the end of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Langkap Immigration detention depot and the Hilir Perak district quarters in Perak today, which is earlier than previously scheduled January 14.

“The MoH has completed its screenings on all detainees and staff. It has also confirmed that daily cases are controlled and on the decline as well as there are no further samples awaiting results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 434 individuals were detained yesterday for disobeying the MCO with 422 of them compounded while 12 more were placed under remand.

Also, 43 illegal immigrants and a skipper were arrested yesterday, and five vehicles seized, he added. — Bernama